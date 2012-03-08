Blood test measures fertility in women

A growing trend in the United States is for women to wait until their mid-30s or later to have their first baby.

Of course, age is a major factor in fertility and pregnancy.

3TV's Kaley O'Kelley interviewed Dr. Drew Moffitt, with Arizona Reproductive Medicine Specialists, about a simple blood test that can reveal how much time a woman has left to conceive.

Dr. Drew Moffitt, AZ Reproductive Medicine Specialists

For more information, Dr. Drew Moffitt with AZ Reproductive Medicine Specialists can be reached at 602-343-2767 or by visiting www.arizonafertility.com. His office is located at 1701 E. Thomas Road, building 1, Suite 1, in Phoenix.