PD: Public's calls lead to arrest of Surprise bank robbers

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Police arrested two suspects in connection with a Surprise bank robbery after receiving numerous leads from the public.



Police said David McQueen, 26, and Kenneth Brown, 21, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway store near Grand Avenue and Reems Road on Feb. 25.



Witnesses told police that one of the suspects handed over a note demanding money from bank employees. After getting the cash, the suspects fled on foot.



Surprise police Sgt. Norm Owens said they received numerous calls from the public after surveillance photographs were released. With the assistance of the Tempe Police Department, Surprise police detectives tracked down the suspects.



McQueen and Brown were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, a class three felony.

