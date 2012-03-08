HOTLINE: Friday, March 9

Poker for Charity

The 6th Annual Aces & Bases will take place on Sunday March 11, 2012 from 4pm to 11pm

at DC Ranch Homestead Community Centery located at 18600 N. 98th Street, Scottsdale, AZ

For more information log into AcesandBases.com. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital

Free Medical Services

The free medical, dental and social services fair will be held at Walker Butte Elementary School this Saturday, March 10th at 9am. For more information visit http://compassionqueencreek.org

24th Ostrich Festival

24th Ostrich Festival Presented by The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is March 9-11 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. For more information, visit www.ostrichfestival.com



Patio Concrete Stain

You can find Debbie Hernandez at the Home Depot located at Arrowhead, off the Loop 101 and 59th Avenue. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com



17th Aloha Festival

The 17th Annual Aloha Festival is March 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a free event at Tempe Beach Park with lots of Island food and entertainment. For more information, visit www.azalohafest.org



Kevin Farley & Bobby Miyamoto

Kevin Farley and Bobby Miyamoto are appearing at Stand Up Live downtown this weekend.

Showtimes: Friday-Saturday, 9:45 p.m. Tickets: $15. Stand Up Live is located at 50 W. Jefferson St., Level 2, Phoenix, in CityScape next to Lucky Strike.



Jaguar Tours

The Jaguar cars can be seen on Sunday at the Western States Concours d'Elegance. More than 140 vintage, classic and contemporary Jaguars will be on display from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. There will be a Rally/Tour on Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the San Marcos Hotel.

Jaguar owners interested in participating can register at www.jcna.com



Devoured Culinary Classic 2012

The Devoured Culinary Classic 2012 will take place Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, at the Phoenix Art Museum. Tickets are $79/person at the door. For more information call 602-257-2124 or go to www.devouredphoenix.com



Hunger Games Celebration

The Phoenix Public LIbrary system will celebrate the opening of "The Hunger Games" movie with fairs at several libraries on Saturday, March 10. Events are scheduled for the Ironwood Branch Library at 4333 E. Chandler Blvd, the Cesar Chavez Branch Library at 3635 W. Baseline Road and the Agave Library at 23550 N. 36th Ave. For more information call 602-262-4636 or go to www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org



34th Annual Dollhouse Miniatures Show & Sale

The 34th Annual Dollhouse Miniatures Show will take place on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, at ASU West located at 4701 W. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Admission is $5/person. For more information, go to www.phoenixminiatures.com



Yuma Lettuce Days

Yuma hosts its annual Lettuce Days Festival March 10-11 at the Yuma Quartermaster Depot State Historic Park on the riverfront. Admission is $5/person. For more information, go to www.yumalettucedays.com



65th Anniversary Party for La Tolteca

La Tolteca at 12th and Van Buren streets in Phoenix will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a "Menudo Run" on Sunday, March 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The festivities will include a hot rod show and $3.99 bowls of menudo. For more inforrmation, go to www.latoltecamex.com







