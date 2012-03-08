HOTLINE: Friday, March 9

HOTLINE: Friday, March 9Posted: Updated:
Poker for Charity
The 6th Annual Aces & Bases will take place on Sunday March 11, 2012 from 4pm to 11pm
at DC Ranch Homestead Community Centery located at 18600 N. 98th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
For more information log into AcesandBases.com. Proceeds benefit Phoenix Children's Hospital
Free Medical Services
The free medical, dental and social services fair will be held at Walker Butte Elementary School this Saturday, March 10th at 9am. For more information visit http://compassionqueencreek.org
24th Ostrich Festival
24th Ostrich Festival Presented by The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is March 9-11 at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler. For more information, visit www.ostrichfestival.com
Patio Concrete Stain
You can find Debbie Hernandez at the Home Depot located at Arrowhead, off the Loop 101 and 59th Avenue. For more information, visit www.homedepot.com
17th Aloha Festival
The 17th Annual Aloha Festival is March 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This is a free event at Tempe Beach Park with lots of Island food and entertainment. For more information, visit www.azalohafest.org
Kevin Farley & Bobby Miyamoto
Kevin Farley and Bobby Miyamoto are appearing at Stand Up Live downtown this weekend.
Showtimes: Friday-Saturday, 9:45 p.m. Tickets: $15. Stand Up Live is located at 50 W. Jefferson St., Level 2, Phoenix, in CityScape next to Lucky Strike.
Jaguar Tours
The Jaguar cars can be seen on Sunday at the Western States Concours d'Elegance. More than 140 vintage, classic and contemporary Jaguars will be on display from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park. There will be a Rally/Tour on Monday starting at 9 a.m. at the San Marcos Hotel.
Jaguar owners interested in participating can register at www.jcna.com
Devoured Culinary Classic 2012
The Devoured Culinary Classic 2012 will take place Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, at the Phoenix Art Museum. Tickets are $79/person at the door. For more information call 602-257-2124 or go to www.devouredphoenix.com
Hunger Games Celebration
The Phoenix Public LIbrary system will celebrate the opening of "The Hunger Games" movie with fairs at several libraries on Saturday, March 10. Events are scheduled for the Ironwood Branch Library at 4333 E. Chandler Blvd, the Cesar Chavez Branch Library at 3635 W. Baseline Road and the Agave Library at 23550 N. 36th Ave. For more information call 602-262-4636 or go to www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org
34th Annual Dollhouse Miniatures Show & Sale
The 34th Annual Dollhouse Miniatures Show will take place on Saturday, March 10, and Sunday, March 11, at ASU West located at 4701 W. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix. Admission is $5/person. For more information, go to www.phoenixminiatures.com
Yuma Lettuce Days
Yuma hosts its annual Lettuce Days Festival March 10-11 at the Yuma Quartermaster Depot State Historic Park on the riverfront. Admission is $5/person. For more information, go to www.yumalettucedays.com
65th Anniversary Party for La Tolteca
La Tolteca at 12th and Van Buren streets in Phoenix will celebrate its 65th anniversary with a "Menudo Run" on Sunday, March 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The festivities will include a hot rod show and $3.99 bowls of menudo. For more inforrmation, go to www.latoltecamex.com