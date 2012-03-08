Some people "talk" about doing something, others just do it. When Anthony Ameen saw a problem for some veterans returning from Afghanistan and Iraq, he started Wings for Warriors.

3TV's Kaley O'Kelley and Javier Soto sat down with him to learn more about the organization, which helps wounded soldiers returning from the wars.

Wings for Warriors

The charity concert for Wings for Warriors is on Friday, March 9, 8 p.m.-close, at the Hard Rock Café at 3 S. Second St., #117, in Phoenix. For more information log onto www.wingsforwarriors.org.