5 People killed in northwest Arizona car crash

KINGMAN, Ariz. -- Five young people from the Colorado City area were killed late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning in a single vehicle rollover on an isolated dirt road about 17 miles south of the Utah-Arizona border.

A sixth passenger in the Chevy Suburban -- an 18-year-old girl -- survived the accident but was seriously injured and is now being treated at a Utah hospital.

"Everybody who is dealing with this is having a real hard time," says Mohave County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jim McCabe.

The deceased have now been identified as 17-year-old Monica Joy Bistline, 17-year-old Rachel Anne Kolgrove, 15-year-old Virgel Taylor Roundy, 19-year-old Jamison Holm Timpson and 22-year-old Carl Otto Holm, who is believed to have been the driver. The sole survivor is identified as Nakita Timpson.

"There was mention of a birthday party," Chief Deputy McCabe told 3TV when asked what may have taken the young people out into the desert so late at night. There was lots of beer at the scene," McCabe said.

Weather may have also played a role.

"The weather was horrendous. That's when we were having real high winds in the area and like I said it was out on a dirt road in the middle of the desert.

McCabe said that while investigators believe the rollover occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday it was not until nearly 5 p.m. Wednesday evening that the accident was first reported.

"There were other people who were out there at some point with them," McCabe says.

It was the victims "absence in school that triggered an alarm."

The investigation into the fatal accident is now being conducted by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Autopsies on the victims are scheduled for next week.