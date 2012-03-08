Woman shot at Glendale apartment complex

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Glendale apartment complex.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired at Ranchwood Apartments near Missouri and 59th avenues.

When they arrived, they found a young teenage girl and a woman who were in the same unit where the victim was shot.

They said they heard a gun go off and found the woman lying on the ground. She had been shot in the upper body area.

Police are not releasing the relationship between everyone, but initial reports say the victim is in her 20s and she was possibly shot in the head.

The woman is undergoing surgery and her condition is not known at this time.

Police are still investigating who shot her and what led up to the shooting.

Details will be updated as they become available.