Phoenix police officer under investigation in sexual assault cases

PHOENIX -- A Phoenix police officer is being investigated in the sexual assaults of three women in the past six months.



Phoenix police Officer Ricardo Orosco has not been charged with any crime, but he was photographed and fingerprinted by Chandler police on Tuesday. Chandler police said their investigation is being handed over to the county attorney's office.



Orosco is the subject of two criminal investigations involving both the Chandler and Phoenix police departments.



Phoenix police wouldn't comment on Chandler's investigation, but they did say Orosco was put on paid leave last week in a separate case out of the South Mountain precinct.



"We did that because of an incident between him and another employee, a female civilian employee that works for the Police Department, and we have allegations of harassment that he is engaged in with this particular female," Phoenix police Sgt. Trent Crump said.



In 2010, Orosco was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend at his Phoenix condo after she refused to have sex with him. The county attorney's office decided not to prosecute. After an internal investigation, Orosco was suspended for three days without pay.