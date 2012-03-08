Phoenix weather: Warm-up under way

PHOENIX -- A cold and windy storm begins to push away from Arizona, bringing a warmer change just in time for the weekend.

Wednesday's highs lingered in the low 60s with more windy weather. Thursday, the storm responsible for that unsettled weather has moved into New Mexico, with only light snow still falling over Rim Country and eastern Arizona.

As the storm slowly moves farther away from Arizona, temperatures will begin to warm back up to normal. Thursday morning. Valley lows dropped to the 30s around town and afternoon highs will stay a couple degrees below normal near 70 degrees under sunny skies.

Friday afternoon will be a bit warmer at 75 degrees, which is average for the Valley for mid-March. We'll be near 80 for Sunday and into next week with sunny and dry weather for at least the next seven days.

Get the latest forecast for your neighborhood