Fans rooting for Peyton Manning to join the Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz -- The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly interested in going after free agent Peyton Manning to join the team, and many fans are all for it.

At Arizona Sports 620 radio Wednesday afternoon, hosts Doug and Wolf wondered how to woo the quarterback. How can the Cardinals stand out from the Miami Dolphins or the New York Jets?

One fan had a good idea. A billboard advertising mattresses over Interstate 10 asked Manning to lay his head in in the Valley.

Several teams are dying to know what's going on in Manning's mind, but in Miami Wednesday he played coy.

"I haven't thought about teams, I don't know who's interested ... I really don't," Manning said. "This is all new to me."

Some Cardinals fans hope the organization is putting its best foot forward.

"It would definitely help the Cardinals ... help them sell out games and everything like that," Nick Vaerewyck said.

Most are feeling that any chance at Manning is worth a shot.

"At the end of the day, I think he brings so much to the table," Ralph Marchetta said. "Not only in terms of experience and skill but leadership. He could be a great fit for the organization and for the team. I think it's exciting."