Investigators looking for more suspects in Paradise Valley murders

PHOENIX -- Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery today confirmed that "two additional suspects" are being sought in connection with horrific arson and murder cases involving Paradise Valley residents Glenna and Lawrence Shapiro and Phoenix cigar salesman Bruce Gaudet.

"Since this investigation has continued, two additional suspects were identified," Montgomery said during news conference on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery did not identify the two suspected individuals but today a The Yuma Sun newspaper reported that extradition efforts are underway to move a 27-year-old woman named Maricela Sanchez from Yuma to Maricopa County on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Bruce Gaudet.

Sanchez has been locked up in Yuma since being busted for allegedly speeding and driving recklessly in Gaudet's car just a couple of hours after he was found dead in his burning Phoenix townhouse on January 26.

Meanwhile court documents continue to shed new light on the grisly high-profile case, stating that Lawrence and Glenna Shapiro were "very heavily restrained" when they were discovered in their up-scale home.

The documents also reveal that Glenna Shapiro was shot twice in the head. The cause of death in the case of Lawrence Shapiro remains redacted in the paperwork although it does say a "gunshot" was a contributing factor.

The documents also state that on the night of the Shapiro's murder, the alleged killer 31-year-old Michael Lee Crane and a couple of his alleged accomplices met at the Red Roof Inn at Interstate 17 and Bell Road.

One of the other people charged in the case, 29-year-old Kelly Ann Steward, reportedly told investigators that Crane showed up at the motel meeting with two duffle bags or "trinket sacks" filled with jewelry and iPads, similar to items taken from the Shapiro's home.

According to the documents, Steward also told investigators that during the meeting Crane "confided to the group that he had shot three people."