Man accused of beating boys with bat competent to stand trial

PHOENIX -- The man accused of fatally beating two young cousins at a west Phoenix playground in 2008 has been found competent to stand trial.



Joe Sauceda Gallegos, 39, has moved from the Arizona State Hospital to the Maricopa County Jail.



Prosecutors said he beat Edwin Pellecier Jr., 10, and Jesse Ramirez, 7, to death with a baseball bat at a mini-park near their home.



Gallegos was arrested shortly after the incident, however, a judge ruled in August 2010 that Gallegos didn't understand the charges against him and couldn't assist in his defense.



Recently, it was determined that Gallegos is competent to stand trial. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the boys' deaths.



Prosecutors will decide whether or not to seek the death penalty.

