Co-workers lose 500 pounds in weight-loss challenge

PHOENIX --Nearly 200 people in the Valley are participating in The President's Challenge to get healthier.

There are 20 teams from six different companies working to lose weight, better manage stress, improve heart health and overall strength.

The group has shed 500 pounds is just more than 90 days.

One of the team members is Michelle Diaz. She will be the first one to tell you her weight loss journey has not been easy.

"About 2 years ago, I was probably at my heaviest I've been then I lost about 15 pounds. Then for the last year I've just been plateaued no matter what I was doing, what I was eating, how I was exercising. Nothing was budging," explained Diaz.

She says this challenge helped her break through the plateau and move the scale in the right direction.

Robert Vera, CEO and Founder of the Iron90 Workplace Wellness Program, is coordinating the President's Wellness Challenge for Arizona.

He says, "This challenge is about companies working to reduce stress in the workplace. It's about employees empowering each to reach individual and team goals. It's about improved performance in all areas of their work and life."