Simple ways to cut gas bill

PHOENIX -- If you think gas prices are high here in Arizona, brace yourself. They could hit the $4 mark like they have in other states, and that worries folks.

According to http://moneyland.time.com/ there are many things you can do.

For instance, use your Smartphone and use apps that look up gas prices in your area.

GasBuddy and Cheap Gas use the GPS feature on your phone to guide you to cheaper fuel.

Don't have a smartphone? Then log on to your computer before you leave the house. Simply punch in your zip code and within seconds you have a good idea of much fuel is at different gas stations in the area.

Here's another tip: try using cash.

You may not have known it, but those prices you see on signs are usually for cash-paying customers. If you use your debit or credit card, prices are usually a couple cents higher a gallon.

If you have to use a credit card, make sure it is a Rewards Card that rewards you at the pump. Rebates and cash-back offers are common, so ask your credit card company.

And, of course, warehouse clubs are a no-brainer. Gas is almost always a lot cheaper there. Just remember you have to pay an annual membership fee, and those fees usually run around $40 a year.