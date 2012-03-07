Woman with butcher knife shot by Phoenix police

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police said they were forced to shoot a woman Wednesday morning after she threatened them with a knife.



Police said the woman initially called them to report a prowler banging on her door near Seventh Street and Indian School Road.



Officers responded to her 911 call at around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived at her home they confronted a man claiming to be her boyfriend in the courtyard.



They then tried contacting the woman to confirm the man's identity but got no response. The 911 operator called the woman to let her know the officers were outside her door. That's when she opened the door holding a butcher knife.



Officers immediately gave her commands to put the knife down.



"She put the knife in a position of use above her head and lunged towards our officer, who was standing just a few feet next to the door," Sgt. Trent Crump said.



The officer fired two shots at the woman, striking her in the abdomen. She underwent surgery and investigators want to interview her once she is out.



Neighbors said the woman's alleged boyfriend was evicted from an apartment nearby and was staying with her until she kicked him out about a week ago.



No officers were hurt in the incident.

