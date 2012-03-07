Rocky Point spring break trips canceled

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Many students at Arizona State University who were planning to head south of the border to Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, Mexico for spring break will have to make other plans.

The company, Student Body Travel, posted a message on its Facebook page that reads, "Due to the U.S. Embassy's recent opposition to & advisement of no United States Citizen travel to any CITY OR STATE in the country of Mexico, Student Body Travel has postponed The Annual Rocky Point Spring Break Trips until 2013. We apologize for any Inconvenience this has caused and we hope to see you all next year."

Mike Jarvinen with Head Out to Rock Point shuttles vacationers to Rocky Point. He said, "It's safe, we haven't seen anything happen here. I've never heard or seen anything down there."

His company still has plans to shuttle dozen of students across this border this season.

"I think people that really want to go there will go there if they really want, if not they'll go somewhere else like California or the beach there," said ASU student Anthony Burgess.

Students who were planning to use Student Body Travel for a trip to Rocky Point have a little time to make alternative plans. Spring break at ASU this year is March 18-25.

Mexico Travel Warning, U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE, Bureau of Consular Affairs