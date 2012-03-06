Crews finally contain brush fire near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) -- Crews have finally fully contained a fire that charred nearly 1,000 acres of brush and salt cedar trees in the Gila River bottom near Buckeye.

The Bureau of Land Management says the fire was declared 100 percent contained Wednesday evening.

BLM officials say the cause of the blaze still is under investigation.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the fire started about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday as a controlled burn by an area farmer that roared out of control because of gusty winds.

Crews used bulldozers to build fire lines overnight Tuesday and help contain the fire.