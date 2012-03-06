Photos: Drone boat, surveillance gear displayed at Border Security Expo

Photos: Drone boat, surveillance gear displayed at Border Security ExpoPosted: Updated:
The Border Security Expo is at the Phoenix Convention Center form March 6-7 where exhibitors are displaying the latest technology and vehicles used in securing the U.S. - Mexico border. By Mike Gertzman
An off-road vehicle on display at the The Border Security Expo. By Mike Gertzman
Some of the advanced surveillance equipment on display at The Border Security Expo is capable of seeing a distance of 8 miles. By Mike Gertzman
