Maricopa H.S. vandalized; racial slurs painted on walls

MARICOPA, Ariz. -- Police were called to Maricopa High School Tuesday morning after it was vandalized.



The main administration building at the school was vandalized overnight and racial slurs were spray-painted on campus walls, according to the Maricopa Police Department. Windows and equipment were found smashed in the school's front office.



Students were kept on the football field and later sent home for the day. School was back in session Wednesday.



K-9 units were on scene as reports surfaced that the vandals had left a bomb behind. Police would not confirm that.



The school's maintenance crew worked to undo the damage left by the vandals.



No arrests have been made at this time. Police are reviewing surveillance video to see if they can identify the suspects.



Officials are holding a community meeting at the district offices Wednesday night to discuss the vandalism.



Maricopa High School is located near Honeycutt Avenue and John Wayne Parkway and is the town's only high school.