Safety tips if caught in Phoenix dust storm

The forecast calls for potential blowing dust in Arizona with possibilities of even stronger winds up north and potential gusts of up to 70 mph in Mohave County. There is a high wind warning today from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and a wind advisory of 55-mph gusts. There is a red flag warning starting at noon for dry and windy weather and a blowing dust advisory in the desert parts of our state.

In preparation of a Phoenix dust storm, 3TV reporter Gibby Parra met with the Department of Public Safety to discuss safety tips in case you're caught in one.

DPS safety tips if caught in a dust storm:



1) Check the traffic immediately around you and begin to slow down.



2) Look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.



3) Turn off all of the vehicle lights.



4) Set the emergency brake and take your foot off the brake.



5) Stay in your vehicle with your seat belt on and wait for the storm to pass.



If you're driving a high-profile vehicle like a semi or RV, make sure to check the weather ahead of time on the trip you're taking and slow down.

