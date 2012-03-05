PD: Rival gang members responsible for Tempe nightclub shootings

19-year-old Raynon Keswun Jones is being held on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated assault and one count of assisting a street gang. By Mike Gertzman

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The 15 people wounded at a shooting in Tempe were victims of gang violence.

That's the latest from police who say there was a shoot-out between gang members with innocent people caught in the crossfire.

Police believe a group of three men fired the shots that wounded more than a dozen people, ranging in age from 17 to 43.

Police say the 10 men and five women injured Friday night outside the Clubhouse Music Venue have been treated and released from hospitals.

It happened before rapper Nipsey Hussle, who's identified with the 'Crips' gang was set to take the stage.

Officers arrested one man, 19-year-old Raynon Jones of Tempe. Officers say he was attending the concert with members of the 'Vista Bloods.'

Many in the crowd were documented 'Crips', and police believe the shooting started after Jones and his rivals started fighting. They opened fire on each other and the wounded were caught in the middle of the gunfire.

Officers are still looking for the other two shooters.

Unfortunately, police aren't getting much help. They say many of the shooting victims are gang members themselves. Officers say the witnesses silence won't stop their search.

Investigators have recovered two guns allegedly used in the shootout as up to 300 people waited in line outside the club.

This makes two Nipsey Hussle concerts in one week to turn violent in Arizona.

We've learned the night before the shootings at the nightclub in Tempe, Hussle was supposed to perform at the Slaughterhouse venue in Tucson. Someone there fired shots, but no one was hurt.

Hussle has released a statement saying he doesn't support gun violence.