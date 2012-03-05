Line dancing world record attempt on the London Bridge

Organizer Julie Cameron with her granddaughter. More than 1,000 people gathered in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. over the weekend trying to set a world record for line dancing on the London Bridge. By Mike Gertzman

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. -- There was a world record attempt in Lake Havasu City over the weekend as more than 1,000 people gathered hoping to create the largest line dance on the famous London Bridge.

On Sunday, according to organizers, 1,146 people signed up for the Havasu Community Health Foundation's charity event.

The bridge was shut down for 45 minutes to accommodate the event.

Participants were divided into 28 groups as team leaders collected paperwork of each person to file with Guinness Book of World Record. This is required to be considered for a world record. Participants ranging from age 9 to 98 danced to the "Electric Slide" two times.

"We did it for five minutes. It's a long time to dance," explained Julie Cameron.

Cameron is the brains behind this world record attempt. After a boating trip with girlfriends, five months ago, creating a world record by line dancing on a bridge was something they all wanted to cross off their bucket lists.

"Everyone went out there and made an effort, and they did such a good job," Cameron says.

The world record attempt is the first for the London Bridge.

As Julie and her crew gather pictures and video to send to officials with the Guinness Book of World Records, even if it doesn't hold a world record in Guinness, she says, it's a record for the city.

"All in all it was well worth it," and "we all have a great, great memory."

The record attempt also raised about $15,000 from registration fees and t-shirt sales for the Havasu Community Health Foundation which is dedicated to the better health and wellness of the greater Lake Havasu region.