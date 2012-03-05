PD: Phoenix man admits killing mother in 911 call

PHOENIX -- A Phoenix man faces a first-degree murder charge after he reportedly admitted killing his mother.



Police said Kevin Skinner, 22, called 911 Saturday saying he had murdered his mother in his apartment near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard.



Skinner told police that they were watching TV when they got into an argument. Skinner's mother told him he needed to go to the hospital because of some psychological problems he had, according to court documents.



His mom said she was leaving and started gathering her things. Skinner reached around her from behind and placed her in a choke hold, according to the court papers. They wrestled and fell to the floor.



Skinner admitted to police that he had choked her, beat her and suffocated her with a plastic bag.



Skinner told police he attacked his mother because he didn't want her to leave and wanted her to listen to him, according to the court papers.br /> br />He was booked on one count of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.



Skinner is being held on a $1 million bond.

