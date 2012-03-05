Loughner loses 3 appeals over forced medication

PHOENIX (AP) -- An appeals court denied a request by the Tucson shooting rampage suspect's lawyers to stop their client's forced medication with psychotropic drugs and end his treatment at a Missouri prison facility where experts are trying to make him psychologically fit for trial.



The ruling Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals clears the way for authorities to continue to medicate Jared Lee Loughner.



He has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges stemming from the Jan. 8, 2011, shooting in Tucson that killed six people and wounded Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others.



His lawyers have vigorously fought efforts to medicate him even though psychologists say he is improving.



This summer, the appeals court temporarily halted Loughner's medication but resumed it after experts concluded that his condition was deteriorating.

