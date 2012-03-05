Swarm of bees delays Giants-Diamondbacks game

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- This was no 'B' game.



The Diamondbacks' grounds crew used a combination of cotton candy and lemonade to help disperse a swarm of bees that delayed the San Francisco Giants split squad's 11-1 win over Arizona for 41 minutes in the second inning Sunday.



With runners on second and third and one out in the second inning, a dark cloud appeared in right field, sending Diamondbacks center fielder Chris Young sprinting toward left.



"I didn't see them at first I just heard them," Young said. "I am not afraid of one or two of them. I wouldn't flinch at that. When you start talking about 500, 600 of them yea, I am afraid of that. I would be afraid of anything of that many. If there were that many mosquitoes, I would be afraid of that."



The bees moved toward the right field line then down to the Giants dugout behind first base. Two sections of fans near the dugout were evacuated and the bees settled in a camera well adjacent to the dugout.



With the bees buzzing, Young and right fielder Adam Eaton signed autographs and mingled with fans near the center field fence. Giants center fielder Angel Pagan was prepared if the bees reached the dugout.



"I was right next to the bathroom in case I had to lock myself in," Pagan said.



The grounds crew came up with a sweet solution.



They smeared a combination of concession-stand lemonade and cotton candy on two utility carts and lured many of the bees away from fans and players. Some of the bees, however, found a perch on a television camera.



Only one person reported being stung, a Salt River Fields employee.



Diamondback ace Ian Kennedy was on the mound when the bees showed up and didn't return after the 41-minute delay. Kennedy threw 29 pitches, allowing one run and three hits.



"I was almost done. I was ready to go back out there but it was way too long to go back in," Kennedy said. "I threw a lot of fastballs, one or two breaking balls to get my command but for the most par a lot of fastballs."



Giants starter, non-roster invitee Brian Burres, was also pulled after the delay. He allowed one hit in one inning.



Once the game resumed Hector Sanchez smacked the first pitch from Diamondbacks reliever Barry Enright for an RBI single to give the Giants a 1-0 lead. San Francisco blew the game open in the fourth inning when the first four batters all singled and scored.



Ryan Theriot, Sanchez and Brett Pill each had three hits for San Francisco in a 21-hit barrage. Sanchez also had three RBIs and Pill two.



"I thought we swung the bats well yesterday, and today the two guys at the top of the order, (Pagan and Melkey Cabrera) showed us we are a little more athletic," Giants Manager Bruce Bochy said. "Really though out the lineup guys swung the bat well today. All of them did. It was a very nice ballgame."