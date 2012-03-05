3 Chandler men arrested for cockfighting

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- Chandler police arrested three men on cockfighting charges after discovering an active fight Sunday afternoon.



Police officers responded to reports of parked vehicles blocking a street near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road and found 15 to 20 people in a backyard watching a fight between two roosters.



"Officers went around back to see what was going on and some people saw them coming and we had a lot of people run," said Chandler police Sgt. Joe Favazzo.



He said the officers found 25 roosters and three hens, all individually caged. One rooster was dead and many others were severely wounded from prior fights.



Officers found gaffs, which are razor-sharp attachments that are placed on the rooster's legs to help inflict severe damage to its opponents. Other evidence of cockfighting was found, including vitamin B, steroids and antibiotics used in the treatment of injured roosters.



Efren Gonzales Maldonado, 40, Daniel R. De La Vina, 44, and Julio Cesar Lopez, 44, were arrested and booked for cockfighting, a class 5 felony.



Eight others were cited and released for being present at a cockfight.

