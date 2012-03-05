College student gets scammed in Amazon purchase

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Josh Brunetto does a lot of walking these days. He has friends who have cars, but that doesn't help him very much.

"I just don't like relying on people to get around because then it's like I have to wait,” Brunetto said.

To help get to work and school, Brunetto thought it was time to start looking for some cheap transportation. He got on the Internet and after doing some searching, he came across a little pickup truck that caught his eye.

"It was really clean,” Brunetto recalled. “Everything was just clean from the tires to the top pretty much.”

The truck's seller was out of state but was willing to negotiate with Brunetto.

They agreed on $2,000. To make the transaction safe, the seller even offered to use Amazon as a third party.

All Brunetto had to do was wire $2,000 to Robert Anderson, an Amazon agent. Once the car was shipped and Brunetto received it, Amazon would release the $2,000 to the seller.

"I felt like my money was going to be safe because Amazon is a big company,” Brunetto said.

But when he went to Western Union and wired the Amazon agent $2,000, nothing happened. The car never arrived. Phone calls and emails to the seller were not returned.

It was then that Brunetto realized he had been duped by a scammer who was posing as Amazon.

For Brunetto, he's still without a car. More importantly, he’s now out $2,000. This is money he wired and money that will never be returned.

"I kind of felt embarrassed at first,” Brunetto told 3 On Your Side. “I was like, ‘Wow! This really just happened.’”

Wiring money is literally like giving cash. Once you wire it, the money is gone and there is no protection. That is why I always tell people to never wire money to someone you do not know.

As for Amazon, they tell 3 On Your Side that this was an unfortunate incident. To ensure you are dealing directly with Amazon and not a scammer posing as Amazon, visit http://amzn.to/6xkBQO.