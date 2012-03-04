Rockies pitcher arrested for DUI in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Scottsdale police say a Colorado Rockies pitcher was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday night.

Alex White was stopped around 9:15 p.m. at First Avenue and 75th Street. He is in town for spring training.

Police said White registered a .174 on a portable breath test and was booked on an extreme DUI count. He was released from jail a couple of hours later.

The Rockies' general manager said White had two drinks before driving.

White said that he understands the mistake he made and the embarrassment that it cost.