Toddler drowns in west Phoenix pool

PHOENIX -- A 16-month-old boy drowned in a west Phoenix pool Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire Department officials said Daniel Ramirez wandered off while his family was having brunch and fell into the backyard pool of the home near 32nd Avenue and Cypress Street.

The mother found the boy when she was taking out the trash. It's unknown how long the child was in the water.

Family members pulled the boy from the pool, but he was unresponsive. He was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The pool did not have a fence around it.