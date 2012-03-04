Sex offender featured on 'America's Most Wanted' arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A man featured on "America's Most Wanted" was arrested in Phoenix after he allegedly held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Phoenix police said Gregory Mitchell, 46, was waiting for his ex-girlfriend in her home on Friday. When she returned, they argued about her going out with friends.

The woman told police that she was held against her will at knifepoint, assaulted and forced to perform sex acts. She said Mitchell threatened that he would kill her and her family if she did not comply, according to police spokesman Officer James Holmes.

The woman was able to escape after Mitchell fell asleep.

Police arrested Mitchell at work. They said he had been using at least two different identities, including Wayne Harrington.

Police said Mitchell is a sex offender absconder with several warrants for violating his probation in reference to child molestation/kidnapping and failing to register as a sex offender.

Mitchell's probation officer was contacted and detectives learned he had been profiled on "America's Most Wanted" in February.

Mitchell is facing charges of sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault and failure to register as a sex offender.