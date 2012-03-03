Rapper Nipsey Hussle statement on shootings at Tempe concert

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Rapper Nipsey Hussle released a statement following a mass shooting Friday night outside a Tempe nightclub where he was to perform.

The statement posted on Hussle's tumblr account reads in part, "My deepest thoughts and sympathies go out to the victims and their families who were affected by the tragic event that took place last night in Arizona, and I pray for the speedy recovery for anyone involved..."

14 people are recovering after being shot at the Clubhouse Music Venue.

Tempe Police say two of the victims are in serious condition, while the others were treated at hospitals for more minor wounds.

Many of the victims drove themselves to the hospital.

“We're very fortunate that no one was killed last night,” said Lt. Mike Horn with Tempe Police.

Police said rival gang members started arguing then three people opened fire outside the club off of Broadway Road, which is a few blocks southeast of the Arizona State University Tempe campus.

Rapper Hussle was set to perform.

The rapper claims to be a member of the Crips gang in many of his songs.

Shortly have Hustle learned of the shootings he tweeted "AZ ya'll gotta be cool man. This (expletive) ain't rite."

Witnesses describe the scene as "chaotic."

"People stampeded over security. Not what I expected to be doing on a Friday night -- dodging bullets," said Paul Butler, who shot cell phone video moments after the shooting.

Butler and other witnesses say a large crowd of about 300 people was waiting outside the club for the doors to open when the gunfire broke out.

Another witness said everybody was screaming, dropping cell phones, losing shoes, scattering, and running to get into the club and away from the bullets.

3TV spoke to a woman who said she lives across the street and found a gun, sweater and marijuana joint in her dumpster.

"I couldn't believe it especially after last night knowing someone was in my alley," said the woman who didn't want to be identified out of fear of gang retaliation.

Tempe police would not confirm this woman's story.

One suspect is behind bars facing 13 counts of aggravated assault and one count of assisting a criminal street gang.

Additional charges are likely.

Police are searching for two young black men in dark clothing seen fleeing the club on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.