1 Arrest and amateur video in nightclub shooting

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Police in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe say they've made one arrest and are looking for two other suspects after a shooting outside a nightclub left more than a dozen people wounded.

Lt. Mike Horn says the number of people confirmed to have been wounded in the shooting rose to 14 after a person went to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Saturday.

He says the man in custody is one of three who opened fire at each other after they began arguing as a crowd of at least 250 people lined up outside The Clubhouse Music Venue for a hip-hop show late Friday.

None of the wounded were believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Horn says investigators believe those involved may have ties to local street gangs.