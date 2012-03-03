Boy pulled from Phoenix park pond revived

A Phoenix Fire Department spokesman says a 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a pond at a local park was revived by bystanders who performed CPR. By Mike Gertzman

The boy was found face down Saturday in the lagoon at Cesar Chavez Park and was pulled from the water by his mother.

Spokesman Capt. Scott McDonald says he wasn't breathing and was lifeless, but came around after bystanders began doing CPR.

When Phoenix Fire Department paramedics arrived the boy was crying but disorientated and was taken to a local hospital. His condition was improving during the ambulance ride.

The park was very crowded, and the boy's family told McDonald he was on the playground when they lost track of him for about five minutes before finding him in the water.