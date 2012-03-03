Man arrested for Peoria homicide

Brent Ruggles, 32, is facing a first-degree murder charge after police say he shot someone outside his home early Saturday morning. By Mike Gertzman

PEORIA, Ariz. -- A 32-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say he shot someone outside his home early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a home in the area of 87th Avenue and Bell Road at around 4 a.m. Saturday and found Zach Balogh, 21, shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said three people showed up at Brent Ruggles' home to discuss a dispute. Ruggles confronted them in the street and Balogh was shot.

87th Avenue was shut down between Bell and Davis roads as police searched for the suspect. He was found in the backyard of a nearby home and taken into custody about 11 a.m.