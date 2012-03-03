14 Shot at Tempe nightclub where rapper Nipsey Hussle was to perform

Tempe Police say 13 people were wounded following a shooting outside a night club. By Mike Gertzman

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Tempe police say a 14th victim has been added to a group of people wounded following a shooting outside a nightclub Friday night. Saturday afternoon police said the 14th victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Sgt. Steve Carbajal said at least two of the injured are in serious condition, while the others were treated at hospitals for more minor wounds. Initial reports said seven were shot, but as more victims drove themselves to the hospital the number grew.

Police said rival gang members started arguing then three people opened fire outside the Clubhouse Music Venue on Broadway Road, which is a few blocks southeast of the Arizona State University Tempe campus. Rapper Nipsey Hussle was set to perform.

One person was taken into custody after the incident. He is facing 13 counts of aggravated assault and one count of assisting a criminal street gang. Additional charges are likely.

Police are searching for two young black men seen fleeing the club on foot.

Witnesses describe the scene as "chaotic."

"People stampeded over security. Not what I expected to be doing on a Friday night -- dodging bullets," said Paul Butler, who witnessed the shooting.

Butler and other witnesses say a large crowd was waiting outside the club for the doors to open when the gunfire broke out.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.