Phoenix man arrested after standoff with police

PHOENIX -- Phoenix police arrested a 41-year-old man after a seven-hour standoff overnight.



At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, detectives from the Phoenix Police Fugitive Apprehension Detail located Alan Champagne and Elise Garcia, 21, at a home near 16th Street and Indian School Road. Champagne and Garcia had felony warrants for aggravated assault.



Champagne called the 3TV newsroom Friday night and said he was in a standoff with police. He said he wasn't going to let police in and that he was armed.



He said his girlfriend and 5-year-old son were in the home with him. Police said there also was another woman in the residence.



After several hours of negotiations, he released his son to police.



Police attempted to force entry into the home at around 3 a.m. Saturday.



Police spokesman Officer James Holmes said Champagne fired shots at police through the front wall of the home. One officer supplied cover fire as other officers entered the home from the rear.



Officers took Champagne and Garcia into custody.



No one was injured.

