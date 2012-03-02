More arrests in '06 drive-by shooting that killed 19-year-old mom

CHANDLER, Ariz. -- The family of a young East Valley mother is one step closer to closure.



In December 2006, Lindsay Key was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting. Now, a little more than five years later, there's been a break in the case with five suspects behind bars.



It's been a frustrating five years for Deborah Parker because since her daughter was shot and killed, all five suspects have been arrested and convicted of other horrific crimes. All five have been in and out of prison. Three are there now on unrelated charges so this grieving family is just hopeful that there might finally be justice in this case.



"I miss her every day, every single day," Parker said. "I get goosebumps talking about her. There's no telling what she would have done.



Parker can't believe it's been more than five years since her 19-year-old daughter was at a Chandler house party and killed during a drive-by shooting.



"She was just sitting on the porch with people she knew from high school thinking they were friends," Parker said. "She was really working hard and this was her night to treat herself to some fun."



That's when police say Rodrigo Romero, Francisco Cervantes, Leonardo Sanchez, Andres Fraire and Eliseo Martinez pulled up in a stolen maroon Jeep Cherokee and opened fire on the house, injuring five people, killing Key.



Police say the shooting was the result of an earlier gang altercation and Key was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time.



"She was working really hard and this was her one night out," Parker said. "Lindsay wouldn't go to party with her friends or do typical things. She was doing homework, being a mom and working."



Key's daughter, Patrice, was just 9 months old when her mom was killed. This year she will be 6 and finally police believe they have all five shooters in custody.



"I think it was three years for the first arrest because who wants to tell what they saw with this group of people," Parker said.



Romero and Cervantes were arrested in 2009. Fraire and Sanchez were arrested in 2010 but later released. Flash forward to 2012 and finally officers get not only three more arrests, but indictments in the case for Sanchez, Fraire and Martinez.



All five charged with the drive-by shooting, murder, aggravated assault and gang crimes.



"There are days I think it's never going to happen, nothing ever is going to happen, justice isn't going to happen," Parker said.



But she was patient and chandler police never gave up. And now finally this grieving family has a chance at some peace.



"I need to know they will stay behind bars, that they will pay for what they've done," Parker said. "I'm not going to let them win by taking over my life with anger and sadness."



Two of the five suspects are being held at the Fourth Avenue Jail, but the three others are already in prison on unrelated charges and two of them, Romero and Cervantes, the first two arrested in 2009, will finally go to trial March 12.