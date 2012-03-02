Spring training in Arizona now in full swing

Fans at the March 2 spring training game between the Oakland A's and Seattle Mariners By Jennifer Thomas

Chet O. is a ticket taker at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. By Jennifer Thomas

PHOENIX -- The 2012 season of spring training in Arizona is now in full swing.

Chet O. has worked for the Oakland A's at Phoenix Municipal Stadium for 17 years and said meeting fans across the country is the best part of his job.

"I get Christmas cards from people from California that I would have never met if I didn't work here," Chet O said.

Inside "Phoenix Muni" Friday afternoon, fans got a taste of windy weather.

The wind didn't stop one fan from soaking up the sun, lounging on her lawn chair waiting for the Seattle Mariners and the Oakland A's to take the field.

To Chet O. a packed stadium means the start of another year of food, fun, fans and, of course, America's favorite pastime.

"It's the beginning of another year," he said. "I hope it's a good one for all the teams."

The A's lost to the Mariners 8-5.

For more on spring training, visit http://phoenix.gov/sports/phxmuni.html.