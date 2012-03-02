Saints, Cardinals to play in Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- The NFL says the Arizona Cardinals will play the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 5 to kick off the preseason in the Hall of Fame game.



Last season's Hall of Fame game was canceled because of the NFL lockout.



New Orleans will be playing in the game for the fifth time, most recently in a 20-7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. Arizona will be back for the fourth time, and first since 1986.



The game comes a day after six players, including Saints tackle Willie Road, are inducted into the Hall of Fame.



NFL Network will televise the game, which starts at 8 p.m. EDT, the league announced Wednesday.