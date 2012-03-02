Preps underway for this weekend's Fresh Fit 500 at PIR

PHOENIX -- First a crash, then a fireball. The delays that took the Daytona 500 into the wee hours of Tuesday morning have sped up the week for Phoenix International Raceway.



We met Jerry Hoops, who's seen a lot of races. He watched Daytona from his trailer already parked in Avondale.

"We got over here, got set up, got the satellite in then we sat and watched the race, so it was a really good time," he said.

Since then he's been waiting to watch the teams and other fans roll in, knowing that it's a long drive all the way from Florida.



"It was very interesting that it got delayed but it's part of the game," he said.



Fortunately it hasn't delayed PIR's schedule this weekend. Practices and races will go as planned. But is the shorter amount of time a problem for drivers?

Fans can judge for themselves on Sunday.



"Each track has it's own unique piece and it just adds a flavor of excitement to it," said Hoops.

The gates at PIR open at 9am Friday for practices throughout the day.

