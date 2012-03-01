Elected officials mum on Arpaio investigation

PHOENIX -- 3TV contacted Gov. Jan Brewer, Sens. John McCain and Jon Kyl, along with Reps. Trent Franks, Paul Gosar, Ben Quayle, and David Schweikert for comment on Sheriff Joe Arpaio's investigation into President Barack Obama's birth certificate.

All of the elected Republicans, as well as state party leaders, are keeping quiet. Not one was willing to publicly support or denounce Arpaio's investigation.

"There should be outrage, especially from elected leaders," said Mike Stauffer, a candidate for Maricopa County sheriff. "This investigation was a waste of time -- a sham designed to distract from [Arpaio's] corruption and malfeasance."

"Today's news conference was an insult to law enforcement," echoed Paul Penzone, another candidate for sheriff.

"The resources used here could have been used to work to arrest criminals on our streets," Penzone said.

3TV also contacted the Maricopa County attorney's office, which declined to comment.

Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who runs elections, was the only elected official to elaborate on Arpaio's investigation, beyond "no comment."

"Just like the rest of our elections, the courts can remove candidates from the ballot and the Official Certification of Presidential Nomination isn't due until Sept. 7, 2012," said Secretary of State's spokesman.