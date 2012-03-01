Dr. Oz surprises young girl who is big fan

Dr. Oz surprised a young fan during his visit to Arizona. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX -- 3TV had a special guest for Good Morning Arizona on Thursday.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was in town, but he saved the best for last, surprising a 10-year-old girl from Gilbert.

Kendra Farrell loves Dr. Oz and always watches the show with her mother when it is appropriate.

She wrote to the famous television doctor last year and the letter struck a chord with him.

He told us about it as he was planning this trip.

So 3TV invited Farrell to the station for a tour and she arrived with a bunch of friends and family.

Then we got her on the set so she could read a script.

“Good evening Arizona. I’m Kendra Farrell. We have breaking news at this hour,” Kendra read.

“One lucky valley girl will receive the surprise of a lifetime here on 3TV. Our special correspondent from New York is here, Dr. Oz.”

Then she turned to her right and saw Dr. Oz walking in and let out a scream. Tears started flowing.

Dr. Oz spent time answering questions from Farrell and all her friends.

He was very gracious and that moment was priceless.