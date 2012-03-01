Arpaio unveils results of Obama birth certificate investigation

PHOENIX (AP) -- Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has unveiled preliminary results of an investigation, conducted by members of his volunteer cold-case posse, into the authenticity of President Barack Obama's birth certificate.

“Based on all the evidence presented and investigated, I cannot in good faith report to you that these documents are authentic,” said Arpaio.

Arpaio, a Republican, is making bold accusations about Democratic president Barack Obama's birth certificate.

He also said the Selective Service card completed by Obama in 1980 in Hawaii also was most likely a forgery.

“Investigators believe that the long-form birth certificate was manufactured electronically and did not originate in a paper format as claimed by the White House,” said Arpaio.

Even though the White House released Obama's birth certificate online last year, a group of Arizona Tea Party members asked Arpaio to investigate the document shortly after.

The sheriff launched his volunteer cold case posse to start digging.

Six months later the results are in.

“The document has failed every test we put it through,” said volunteer lead investigator Michael Zullo.

Zullo said the date and time stamp on the birth certificate appear imported and he suspects the president's birth certificate is forged.

Outside the sheriff’s office Arpaio supporters and opponents squared off.

“I think sheriff Arpaio is looking for headlines, he is trying to divert attention away from problems he has caused in this county,” said Daniel Martinez with the group Citizens For A Better Arizona.

Martinez said Arizona doesn't need a sheriff meddling in Obama's affairs.

Instead Martinez wants Arpaio to focus on the Department of Justice's investigation into his office.

“He has not investigated over 400 sex crimes against children,” said Martinez.

The sheriff said he wasn’t accusing Obama of forging his birth certificate.

The volunteer Cold Case Posse has made an ID of a person of interest into the suspected forgery.

Not everyone is buying what the sheriff is selling.

The Arizona Democratic Party responded by calling on its party to "Stop the ridiculous tea part, birther GOP nonsence" and make a donation to the party today.

The sheriff said no tax payer dollars were used during this investigation.

Obama's campaign spokesman Ben LaBolt offered a light-hearted dismissal of Arpaio's probe -- hetweeted what he referred to as a "live link" to the sheriff's news conference, but instead provided a link to a snippet of the old conspiracy-theory based TV series, "The X-Files.

