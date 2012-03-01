Valley yogis get burning health questions answered by Dr. Oz!

PHOENIX -- During his time with Good Morning Arizona, Dr. Oz also fielded questions from a yoga group joined by Yetta Gibson.

Yetta was four stories on top of a hotel, where a huge group of Dr. Oz-loving yoga students were having class!

Sutra Midtown holds weekly rooftop yoga classes atop the contemporary Clarendon Hotel in Downtown Phoenix on Sundays at 11 a.m. Sutra called a special class Thursday morning so that yogis would get the opportunity to speak to Dr. Oz one on one remotely from the roof to the studio.

The yoga students were allowed to throw any question they wanted at the famous doctor. The questions ranged anywhere from meditation to sex and yoga. Dr. Oz not only answered the questions but gave everyone who tossed a question his way a lot of extra insight and of course, he threw a little humor in as well.

The students of Sutra Midtown and the staff at the Clarendon Hotel were ecstatic over this opportunity.

“I can now cross ‘talk to Dr. Oz one-on-one’ off of my bucket list, this was awesome,” said one of the lucky ones who spoke with Dr. Oz.