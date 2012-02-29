RAW: 4 teen hikers rescued from White Tank Mountains

WADDELL, Ariz. (AP) -- Four high school students have been injured after a large boulder rolled over them while they were hiking the White Tank Mountains near Waddell.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says four of the five Agua Fria High School students hiking the mountain Wednesday morning received non-life threatening arm and leg injuries.

One 17-year-old girl suffered a broken leg and was airlifted to a hospital.

Authorities aren't certain if the teens were climbing on the boulder before it began to roll.

The group started off on the popular Waterfall Trail and then went out on their own path.

The hiker who wasn't injured placed a 911 call.