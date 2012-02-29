Neighbors shocked by bestiality investigation

PINAL COUNTY and TEMPE Ariz. -- Neighbors said Wednesday that they were "sickened" to learn of the arrests in a conspiracy to commit bestiality case.

3TV went to the homes of those accused in the case to get their side of the story. Nobody answered when we knocked.

But when we told neighbor Cameron Toll about the allegations he said, "Who does that?"

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Pinal County residents Shane Walker and Sarah Dae Walker and Gilbert resident Robert Aucker Monday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio said the trio used the popular Craigslist classified ads website to find a dog to take part in sex act.

Investigators say Sarah, 34, intended to have sex with a male golden shepherd mix while her 39-year-old husband and Aucker, 30, watched, Arpaio explained in a news release.

Neighbor Mickey Vitt said "I don't see it as a violent crime. It doesn't inflict personal injury."

But when we informed Vitt that the suspects face up to five years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to commit bestiality he said, "Oh my God. That is sad."