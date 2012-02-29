Guilty verdict in Grand Canyon child abuse case

PHOENIX -- A jury found a man guilty of child abuse for forcing his grandsons to take grueling hikes through the Grand Canyon.

The jury was given the case late Tuesday afternoon and started deliberations Wednesday morning.

Forty-five-year-old Christopher Alan Carlson, of Indianapolis, faces life in prison in the felony child abuse case.

Prosecutors say Carlson deprived his three grandsons of food and water, and pushed, choked and repeatedly kicked them during hikes on Aug. 15 and Aug. 28.

The boys were 8, 9 and 12 at the time and each hike lasted more than 15 miles

All three boys testified during the trial, which began Feb. 15.



