Photos: Humane Society rescues puppies thrown in Dumpster

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Humane Society rescued four six-week-old puppies from a South Phoenix Dumpster.



The AHS' Emergency Animal Medical Technicians™ received a call about whimpering coming from a Dumpster near Southern and Seventh avenues.



AHS spokeswoman Bretta Nelson said the responding EAMT found four puppies that had been put in a red milk crate and thrown into the Dumpster.



The puppies are at AHS' Second Chance Animal Hospital™ and are being treated for giardia, an intestinal infection that often infects puppies. Giardia is commonly transferred through an animal's drinking water and feces. Although rare, the parasite can also infect humans.



The puppies will head to AHS' foster care program for the next two to three weeks as they recover from the giardia and gain the weight needed to be spayed/neutered.



After that, they will be up for adoption.



"If you find yourself in a position where you have just too many pets you cannot care for, come to the Arizona Humane Society, come to the local shelters, we will take in those pets," Nelson said. "We ask for a donation only."



The Humane Society does not know who put the puppies in the Dumpster.



