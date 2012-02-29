Boulder injures teens hiking in White Tank Mountains

PHOENIX -- Rescue crews helped five students from Agua Fria High School who were injured while hiking in the White Tank Mountains Wednesday morning.



Authorities said the students were off the trail when a girl grabbed hold of a large boulder as they were making their way down the mountain. The boulder rolled over her and hit the other hikers.



The boulder is believed to weigh at least 750 pounds.



Emergency crews had to perform a long-line rescue for the girl. She reportedly is in critical condition. The others have non life-threatening injuries.



The three seniors and two juniors had a delayed start time at school because of AIMS testing and went hiking.

