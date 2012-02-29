MLB Fan Cave finalists flown to Arizona for challenge

PHOENIX -- If you are a die-hard baseball fan, you probably know all about Major League Baseball’s Fan Cave in New York City!

The Fan Cave is a plush pad in the heart of the city: a state -of-the-art custom-made loft, complete with plush sofas, dozens of flat screen TVs, a dream space for baseball watchers!

Only a few are privileged enough to enjoy the Fan Cave, which is why 22,000 people signed up to compete in a nationwide contest to hang out in the special digs to watch nearly 2,500 games this season!

The winner will not only get the chance to watch the games, but they will also use their Facebook, Twitter, any of their social media accounts to brag about their experience, as well as hob nob with the players themselves. Part of the prize pack includes starring in several viral video skits alongside MLB players later this year.

Last year’s lucky Fan Cave residents were Ryan Wagner and Mike O’Hara.

The 22,000 entrants have been narrowed down to 30 finalists who submitted videos online and got the most votes from fans. All 30 finalists have been flown here to Phoenix where they will take part in different challenges at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and several of the spring training practice fields around the Valley.

In two weeks the 30 finalists will be whittled down to eight. Those eight will head to the coveted Fan Cave where they will face more challenges and eliminations. The last one standing will get topnotch tickets to the 2012 World Series. Good luck!

