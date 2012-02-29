Tagliatelle

3 tablespoons Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon Butter Unsalted

1 Jar of Homemade Sugo Sauce

1 Med onion (finely chopped)

2 Cloves Garlic

3/4 pound of Mushroom (Caps omly)

4 Ounces of Chopped Smokey Bacon

1/2 cup Fresh chopped Italian parsley

1 cup Heavy whipping cream

1 pound of dry Fettuccine

Parmigiano- Reggiano for Grating

Salt & Pepper

Cook Pasta in a large pot of boiling water & add 2 tablespoons of salt & a drop of Olive Oil, cook as per direction on pasta box -1min Reserving 1 cup of cooking Liquid when cooked

In a Large pan heat oil & butter over medium to high heat add onions & garlic cook until golden, add mushrooms & bacon cook until water has absorbed from mushrooms ( 10min) Add Sugo Sauce and cook for 5 mins, Add Cream and continue to cook for 3 mins turn of heat Add Reserving liquid 1/4 cup at a time as needed to moisten add parsley and server over pasta and grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Bon Appite

